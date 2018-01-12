Shaw murder accused to seek bail for hospital treatment

A Larne man charged with murder who used crutches to get to and from the video link room in Maghaberry jail is due to seek bail so he can get hospital treatment, his defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Jackie Murray McDowell (39), of Upper Waterloo Road, has been in the prison on remand on the murder charge since October.

McDowell is charged with murdering Laurence Shaw on Sunday October 8.

The body of the 56-year-old was found in a bungalow at Hillmount Gardens in Larne.

At Thursday’s court, a prosecutor said a full file is expected to be sent by police to prosecutors by January 19.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said he was “reasonably satisfied” with progress in the case.

Given the attitude taken by the defendant in relation to the matter, Mr Moore said he would like to think the case could be expedited.

Mr Moore said his client had “medical difficulties” and treatment in jail was “proving difficult”.

He said he was intending to apply for bail on January 18 so his client could then seek hospital treatment.

At a previous court appearance in October last year, where McDowell was in a wheelchair, a police officer agreed with defence solicitor Andrew Kinney who said McDowell “accepted responsibility for the death of Mr Shaw and made a full and frank admission to everything that happened”.

Also at the October hearing, Mr Kinney said his client had “expressed, at all times, remorse and disgust at his own behaviour” and was in “visible distress” by what had happened.