Sentencing adjourned in case of Islandmagee man who assaulted nurse

An Islandmagee man assaulted a nurse who was late arriving at his home to carry out a health check in relation to changing from Disability Living Allowance to Personal Independence Payment.

Peter Edgar (46), of Mullaghboy Bungalows, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on June 28 where he previously admitted assaulting the woman during an incident on December 18 last year.

A prosecutor said a registered nurse called at Edgar’s home at around 12.15pm for a health assessment but the defendant had lunged at her, grabbing her lapel, saying: “I will knock your f--king head off.” He then pushed her into a wall and out a door whilst using aggressive language throughout.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney said the defendant accepted full responsibility for what happened. He said his client could not have expected the “seismic consequences” of his actions as the health worker now said she could no longer work because she was traumatised by the incident.

Mr Kinney said Edgar, who had a previously clear record, was an “MS sufferer” which had a “number of ways of presenting itself”. He said the defendant was “disproportionately stressful” over the visit and to a stranger it could seem as if he was being “difficult”.

Mr Kinney said this was the first and only time this nurse had been to Edgar’s home and the visit was in relation to a changeover from Disability Living Allowance to Personal Independence Payment. He said the meeting was scheduled for noon and the nurse had phoned to say she was running late but the defendant’s phone was off.

When the health professional arrived Edgar was “terse” with her. Mr Kinney claimed the health worker had “refused” to take a medical certificate from the defendant and there was a discussion about her being late which was “magnified out of proportion” by Edgar. Mr Kinney said the incident was “completely out of keeping” with Edgar’s normal behaviour.

District Judge Nigel Broderick read a Victim Impact Statement and said there had been “huge ramifications” for the nurse. He added it was evident there had been “huge emotional trauma”.

Mr Kinney said Edgar had written a letter of apology to the nurse. The solicitor said the nurse had said in the Victim Impact Statement “effectively her life has been ended” by what happened last December. The solicitor said he would like to see some further evidence to back that up.

Judge Broderick said he would adjourn sentencing to allow the letter of apology to be received and to get further information so he could make a “full evaluation”. The case was adjourned until August.