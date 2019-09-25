‘Scammers claiming to be from Thomas Cook refund team’

East Antrim residents are urged not to fall foul of scammers in the wake of the collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook.

Reinforcing a Policing and Community Safety Partnership warning, UUP MLA John Stewart stated: “Please be aware that following the collapse of Thomas Cook, scammers have already been phoning around saying they are from the Thomas Cook refund team and asking for card details to make a refund for the lost holiday money.

“Please don’t fall victim to this if you get such a call, refunds need to be claimed through the ATOL scheme, credit card company or bank/card issuer.”