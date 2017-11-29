Rolex watches and cash stolen during Larne burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the Craigyhill area of Larne yesterday.

Two Rolex watches, a large sum of Hong Kong Dollars, and a large sum of Pound Sterling were stolen from a property in Bellair Park sometime between 11am and 12pm on Tuesday, November 28.

"Entry was gained to the property by smashing the glass window in the rear door. This would have caused substantial noise and may have grabbed your attention," a post on the PSNI Larne Facebook page read.

"If you can provide any information which could help identify anyone involved please contact police on 101 quoting ref 460 28/11/17 or ring Crimestoppers."