Road ban for driving with excess alcohol on Larne highway

Police spotted a Vauxhall Astra being “driven erratically” at the Harbour Highway in Larne on August 13 this and it was then established a teacher was behind the wheel with excess alcohol in his breath.

Ciaran Patrick Nugent (38), of Fairgreen Park in Keady, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and absence of insurance. He had an alcohol reading of 59 with the legal limit in breath being 35.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £275.