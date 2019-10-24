Residents ‘angered’ after sculpture vandalised at Glenarm Forest

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is calling on anyone with information to contact police after a sculpture was vandalised in Glenarm Forest.

A local resident contacted the Times on October 23 to voice concern about the incident.

Anyone with informaion is being urged to call police.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The sculpture was chopped at the base and it must have taken a while because it is as thick as a medium size tree. It was very crudely chopped.

“The statue is just lying there as it fell. It’s an awful shame as it delighted children as well as adults. The attack must have happened in the middle of the night, but it would have involved walking into the forest for a kilometre or so with an axe, so it was planned. People are very angry.”

Urging anyone with information to contact police, a council spokesperson said: “Officers will be examining the damage caused to the sculpture over the coming days and will take action, as appropriate, to ensure that the condition of the sculpture does not present a danger to the public.

“In the meantime, we would encourage anyone who has any knowledge of the incident which caused the damage to the sculpture to report it to the PSNI by calling 101.”