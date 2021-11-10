Renewed appeal issued on BBC’s Crime NI after lorry driver blinded on A8
An appeal for information was made in the latest episode of BBC Northern Ireland’s Crime NI series regarding an incident earlier this year which saw a lorry driver suffer serious injuries after a wheelie bin full of rocks was thrown at his vehicle on the A8.
At around 10.40pm on Friday, January 8, a lorry that had been travelling towards Larne, drove under the Ballyboley overpass.
As it came out the other side, the lorry was struck with a wheelie bin and large rocks, hitting the cab and shattering the windscreen.
Fra McCaffery, who was driving the lorry at the time, was miraculously able to bring the vehicle to an emergency stop at the side of the road. As a result of this horrific incident, Fra is now blind in one eye.
Police officers are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of the overpass, or who captured dash-cam footage of the incident, to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800555111.
The episode is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
----
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.