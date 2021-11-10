Renewed appeal issued on BBC’s Crime NI after lorry driver blinded on A8

At around 10.40pm on Friday, January 8, a lorry that had been travelling towards Larne, drove under the Ballyboley overpass.

As it came out the other side, the lorry was struck with a wheelie bin and large rocks, hitting the cab and shattering the windscreen.

Fra McCaffery, who was driving the lorry at the time, was miraculously able to bring the vehicle to an emergency stop at the side of the road. As a result of this horrific incident, Fra is now blind in one eye.

The incident took place on January 8.

Police officers are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of the overpass, or who captured dash-cam footage of the incident, to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

