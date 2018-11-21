Remand prisoner still on the run, court told

A remand prisoner who had been in custody accused of a string of burglaries in the Glens of Antrim is still on the run from jail after getting out to attend his brother’s funeral, a court heard on Monday (November 19)

David Anthony Connors (28), of Old Forge in Dunmurry near Belfast, faces 18 charges including burglaries in Cushendun, Cushendall and Carnlough in May this year when items taken included car keys and bottles of gin and vodka.

There is a co-accused who is in custody on remand - Michael Thomas Cullen (23), of Lagmore Dale, Dunmurry.

A court in May was told that at the time of the alleged burglary blitz Connors had been “released on compassionate bail” from prison.

It is understood Connors had been on remand in prison in May in connection with an incident in which he was accused of trying to break into the home of two pensioners with an axe.

Then on October 1, a court heard, he had been released again from prison and was unlawfully at large.

Connors has been “unlawfully at large” since Thursday September 27.

Defence solicitor John Murphy told the November 19 court his client was still at large.

The court also heard Cullen was refused bail at the High Court in Belfast on Friday, November 16.

A prosecutor said a full file in the cases has not yet been received and she asked for a four week adjournment.

Cullen was remanded in continuing custody and the case adjourned to December 17.