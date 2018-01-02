Quantity of ecstasy tablets recovered in Larne

Police have issued a warning after a number of ecstasy tablets were located recently in Larne.

Commenting on the discovery in a post on the PSNI Larne Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Did you lose a bag of ecstasy on Larne Main Street recently?

“Do you want it back? Do you also want a criminal record to go with it? If so contact police on 101 with reference 231 of 2/1/18 or call into Larne station and we will be happy to oblige.

“In all seriousness this was found on Larne Main Street by a member of the public who brought it to our attention.

“This could have been easily picked up by a kid and the consequences of that are not worth thinking about. At least these are now safely off the street.”