Quad bikes stolen from Glenarm farm

The Times understands the incident occurred on March 29, but details have only been released by police today (Tuesday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that at some time between 3am and 6.30am, a farm building in the area was entered and two quad bikes and a trailer taken.

“One of the quads is believed to be a red Honda 450CC and the other is a yellow Suzuki 80CC type bike.

Police are appealing for information.

“We are appealing for anyone who has information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 210 of 29/03/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

