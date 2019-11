Police are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen in the Islandmagee area.

The incident happened between 5pm on Tuesday, November 12 and 9am on Wednesday, November 13.

The green Yamaha Grizzly quad bike was stolen from a house on the Gobbins Road.

Anyone who has any information or saw anything suspicious is asked to contact PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 267 13/11/2019.