PSNI warning over fire danger after Carrick incident

The PSNI has issued a warning over the dangers of fire.

The alarm was raised following an incident at Albany Drive, in Carrick, where police received reports of youths setting fires.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said: “Anti-social behaviour sadly makes up a good proportion of our calls and applies to all areas. When a call log mentions fire, it raises real concerns around risks.

“Fires can spread out of control quickly and destroy anything in its path.

“I am asking parents to check what their children have been doing if they come home smelling of smoke. For those setting fires for a joke or entertainment, you need to be aware of the potential consequences and simply, do not do it.”