PSNI seek culprits as Fiat Panda and Suzuki GV torched in Larne

It happened in the early hours of Friday, September 17.

The PSNI has not said why it has taken six days to make such an appeal.

These are the details the force provided: “Shortly before 2.20am, it was reported to police that a white Fiat Panda car parked in the area had been set alight.

“The fire then spread to a nearby black Suzuki Grand Vitara parked in the area, which was also damaged.

“Scorch damage was also reported to a metal fence as a result of the fire.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 106 17/09/21.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

