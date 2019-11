Police have called on residents to be vigilant after receiving reports of suspicious activity in Larne.

Posting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Larne are getting reports of a blue van in the area of Killyglen Road. The occupants of the van were acting suspiciously around a few properties.

Police are appealing for information.

“Please ensure your windows and doors are secure and report anything suspicious to us as it happens.”