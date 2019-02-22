PSNI officer hurt after police car rammed

An on duty police officer has been injured after the vehicle he was driving was rammed in Co Antrim.

The officer was conducting a proactive patrol in the High Street and Harbour areas of Carnlough when he noted a vehicle he found suspicious, the PSNI said.

Inspector Peter Duncan added: “He approached the silver Jeep, positioning his unmarked police car in front of the suspect vehicle. He was attempting to alight when his patrol vehicle was rammed and almost pushed into the water. The Jeep then made off at speed.

“The officer immediately followed the suspect car but was forced to abandon his efforts due to the extensive damage that had been caused to the police vehicle.”

The Jeep was later found abandoned and has been seized for forensic examination. The injured officer sustained bruising and whiplash type injuries but continued with the rest of his shift.

“I would commend the officer concerned for both his bravery and resilience and wish him a speedy recovery,” Inspector Duncan added.