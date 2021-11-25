PSNI investigating blaze after Larne property targeted for third time this month

Police officers were called to the site at around midnight. It was reported that a window had been smashed at the property and accelerant poured in and lit.

It is also believed that the address had been entered by the assailants.

Sergeant Cowan said: “This is the third time this month the address has been targeted and thankfully the property was vacant at the time of the attack.

“This has been an extremely distressing time for the victim and our enquiries are continuing.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or who may have CCTV footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1985 22/11/21.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”

