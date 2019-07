Police are appealing for information regarding criminal damage to a property at Ransevyn Park, in Whitehead

The incident occurred at approximately 3.30 am on July 13.

A spokesperson for PSNI Carrickfergus said: “A front window was smashed by a stone, causing great distress to the resident.

“Police are aware there were a number of revellers in the area at the time at various parties.

“If you were in the area and have any information please contact 101 and quote reference number 510 13/07/19.”