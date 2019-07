A 17-year-old arrested following the report of a serious sexual assault on a female in the Inver Road area of Larne has been released on bail pending further police inquiries.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 4.00pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday July 17.

Detective Constable Curry has appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1952 18/07/19.