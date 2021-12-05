‘£0.5million’ cannabis charge: Case adjourned
A man charged in connection with the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of over half a million pounds in a lorry at Larne port in March this year is set to have a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court - in January.
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 5:30 pm
Ricki Lee Darbyshire (37), of Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply; possessing the Class B drug and having a lock knife as an offensive weapon in Larne.
The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.