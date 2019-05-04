Probation option if Larne man engages with addiction team

A Larne man caught with two bags of herbal cannabis, a bag of heroin and a syringe filled with heroin has had sentencing adjourned to the end of May for him to produce evidence that he is engaging with the Community Addiction Team.

Richard Lee Campbell (31), of Latharna House, had the offences detected on March 2 this year.

He admitted possessing heroin and cannabis for his own use.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 2, the case was adjourned to May 30.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said if the defendant was engaging with the Addiction Team he would consider Probation.