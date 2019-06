A Larne man caught with two bags of herbal cannabis, a bag of heroin and a syringe filled with heroin, who had sentencing adjourned to produce evidence that he was engaging with the Community Addiction Team, has shown he is doing so and was given one year’s Probation, at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Richard Lee Campbell (31), of Latharna House, had drug possession offences detected on March 2 this year.

He admitted possessing heroin and cannabis for his own use.