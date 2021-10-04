This time of year can see an increase in burglaries with criminals using the darker evenings to their advantage.

Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney said: “There are three things that everyone can do to help us prevent more people from becoming victims of burglary.

“Firstly make sure to close, lock and check all windows and doors before you leave the house or go to bed. Get into the habit of doing this every day and make sure to get everyone in the house involved. The more you make this part of your daily routine, the less chance you have of being targeted by opportunistic burglars.

Close it, lock it, check it campaign.

“Secondly, if you see something on your street or in your neighbourhood that doesn’t look right then let us know. Don’t wait. Pick up the phone and give us the information as soon as you can. We have caught burglars in the act because someone called us straightaway. We have stopped vans with stolen goods on-board because someone called us straightaway. The sooner we know, the faster we can respond and the safer your neighbourhood will be.

“Lastly make it your business to check in on an older neighbour or family member. Sadly burglars will target those who are more vulnerable in our community so if you know someone who lives on their own then please make contact in whatever way you can.

“We have lots of information on home security on our website (www.psni.police.uk) and our crime prevention officer is available to provide further assistance via our non-emergency number 101. We also work closely with our Policing and Community Partnership and Neighbourhood Watch partners to ensure that advice and support is available to all our residents.”

Mid and East Antrim PCSP Chair, Councillor Danny Donnelly, added: “This is a very important message for us all to hear at this time of the year, so that we can protect ourselves and our neighbours from becoming victims of burglary.

“Mid and East Antrim PCSP will continue to work in partnership with the PSNI to reduce all types of crime, and I would encourage everyone within our community to carry out these simple steps to improving safety and security around their home.

“In supporting this campaign, I urge all of our residents and business owners to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately, so that we can protect everyone in our community.”

