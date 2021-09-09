Police to question Larne painter about further allegations of fraud, court hears

The development regarding Stephen Stewart came at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A police officer confirmed the accused would be questioned regarding “seperate offences” from those he was in custody on.

The application was for a three day period but a police officer said if the interviews were completed earlier he could be returned sooner to custody.

Defence solicitor David Nagra said he had no objection to the PSNI application as he was aware of a “number of allegations made again him”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick allowed the accused - who appeared before court via video link - to be released from custody for three days for police questioning.

Back in July, the defendant (47), of Blackthorn Rise, appeared before court accused of ‘pressure sales’ against customers, including the elderly.

The original charges were two counts of engaging in ‘aggressive commercial practice’ and eight charges of fraud by false representation by ‘dishonestly’ making offers to carry out work for customers.

The charges relate to dates in May, June and July 12 this year.