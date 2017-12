Police have thanked a member of the public who helped to detect a drink driver this morning.

Detailing the incident, Sgt Lowry said: “Huge thank you to the member of the public who contacted us at 11:45 this morning in relation the manner in which a vehicle was being driven on the A8.

“Thanks to the caller, that’s another drink driver off the roads. Driver was arrested and will be charged to court.

“It shocks me that anyone would think it is okay to drive a car after drinking!!”