Police saw vehicle speeding without lights on at 11.30pm

Police saw a man driving at speed without lights on at 11.30pm and when officers approached he then reversed and sped off, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

Neill Burns was spoken to the next day last May and cannabis was found.

In July last year the defendant, of Loran Road in Larne, again came to the attention of police, this time at traffic lights and when he handed the keys over to an officer the defendant exited through a passenger door and made off.

The defendant, who turned 25 on Christmas Day, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 23, for sentencing on 15 charges for a range of offences including dangerous driving; failing to stop; driving licence offences; insurance matters; taking vehicles without authority; being an unaccompanied learner driver and possession of cannabis.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said the defendant had panicked when he encountered police.

He said his client had a “limited record”.

The court heard the driving had been “very poor” and the defendant had made some “bad decisions”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant could “pay something back to the community as a direct alternative” to a prison sentence and he was ordered to do 180 hours of Community Service and was banned from driving for 18 months.