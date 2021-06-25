Police saw ‘unfit’ motorist drive on to footpath in Larne
Police received a report from a concerned member of the public of erratic driving in the Whitehead area around 6.30am on February 27 this year and officers later saw the vehicle mounting a footpath in Larne.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 5:00 pm
David Matthews (44), of Antrim Road in Belfast, had prescription drugs in his blood, and in his absence at Ballymena Magistrates Court a defence lawyer entered a guilty to plea on his behalf to driving whilst unfit.
The defence barrister said the defendant had a number of medical issues and takes a “vast amount of prescription medication” but because of the levels he should not have been driving.
The court heard he had a “significant” record.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £250