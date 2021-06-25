Police saw ‘unfit’ motorist drive on to footpath in Larne

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

David Matthews (44), of Antrim Road in Belfast, had prescription drugs in his blood, and in his absence at Ballymena Magistrates Court a defence lawyer entered a guilty to plea on his behalf to driving whilst unfit.

The defence barrister said the defendant had a number of medical issues and takes a “vast amount of prescription medication” but because of the levels he should not have been driving.

The court heard he had a “significant” record.