Police probe ‘reckless’ arson attack

Police are investigating an arson attack on a house and car in Larne in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Sergeant Leighanne Miller said: “We were informed by Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at a house in Sallagh Park South at 1.45am on Wednesday morning.

“It was determined that a tyre had been placed against the front door of the house and set alight along with a car which was parked at the house.

“Considerable damage was caused to the house as a result and the car was totally destroyed. Two cars parked next door were also damaged as a result of the fire.”

Detective Sergeant Miller added: “The male occupant of the house was alerted by a smoke alarm and was able to escape through the back door.

“This was a totally reckless act and we are fortunate not to be dealing with injuries or fatalities today.

“An investigation is now underway and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 66 26/09/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.