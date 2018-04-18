Police probe Carnlough burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a farm in the Largy Road area of Carnlough.

The Times understands the incident occurred sometime between April 11 and the early hours of April 12, but details were only made public by the PSNI today.

A 350cc Honda quad and a twin axle trailer were stolen during the incident.

Detective Constable M Douglas is appealing for anyone with information about any vehicles, trailers or persons acting suspiciously in the Carnlough area to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting incident reference number 162, 12/04/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.