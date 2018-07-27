Police probe Carnfunnock burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a farmhouse at Carnfunnock.

It is understood the incident occurred sometime between Thursday, July 5 and Thursday, July 26.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The windows of the property were smashed and a number of items removed including garden tools, cooking equipment, a double handed saw, music system and a dresser.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 512 of 26/7/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.