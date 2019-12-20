Police probe Brown’s Bay thefts

Police are appealing for information after receiving reports of thefts in the Brown’s Bay area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you see or hear anything suspicious during the hours of darkness, please let us know.

“Criminals are out and about in our communities trying their hardest to take your hard earned property. Let’s work together to stop them. You are our eyes and ears in our community.”

Anyone with information about the thefts in the Brown’s Bay area should contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 345 20.12.19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.