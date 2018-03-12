Police launch investigation after burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a residential development in Larne.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a burglary in Clover Brook, Larne, between March 7 and March 8.

“A number of appliances have been stolen. If you’ve seen anyone acting suspiciously here, or have information that could assist us, give us a call on 101, quoting incident reference number 223 8/3/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.