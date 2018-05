Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in the Lismenary Road area of Ballynure yesterday (Monday, April 30).

Detective Constable Douglas said: “Entry was forced to the house at some point between 9.45am and noon. The house was then ransacked and items including jewellery and golf clubs stolen from it.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 574 30/04/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.