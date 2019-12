Police in Larne are investigating after damage was caused to a car outside an East Antrim polling station yesterday (Thursday, December 12).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed damage being caused to a white Audi A4 outside the polling station at Moyle Primary School, Sallagh Park, Larne at approximately 11.45am on December 12.”

The car was damaged outside Moyle Primary School.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101, quoting police serial number 572 of 12/12/2019.