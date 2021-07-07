Police issue witness appeal after woman passenger sustained injuries in Larne

Police received a report just after 7.15pm on Thursday, June 17, that a woman, who was a passenger in a blue Mitsubishi Colt, sustained a number of injuries.

Detective Inspector Paula Gilmore said: “We are investigating how the woman came to sustain her injuries and would appeal to anyone who saw this vehicle which was being driven by a man, or its occupants in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm to get in touch.

“At this stage, we believe the vehicle stopped in a car park on Redlands Road for a short time where both the man and woman got out, before subsequently getting back in.

PSNI

“We have arrested one man in relation to the incident and he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“We are making a specific witness appeal for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage.

“If you have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1816 of 17/06/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

