Police issue warning after drugs advertised for sale on Facebook

Police are calling on members of the public to report information about the distribution of drugs after illegal drugs were advertised for sale on an east Antrim buy and sell Facebook page.

A recent post on the social media page advertised a number of drugs including diazepam, tramadol, cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and ecstasy for sale.

Responding to a query from the Times about the post, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of Facebook posts of this nature, however police do not monitor Facebook sites and can only act on information received.

“PSNI is committed to addressing the issue of drug dealing within our communities and is committed to working with external bodies and agencies to help target the sale and use of illegal and prescription drugs.

“The issue of drugs is something that everyone in the community must work together to address and we would ask anyone who may have any information about the sale or distribution of illegal or prescription drugs to contact police.

“Anyone who has suspicions in relation to drug supply should contact local police on 101, or alternatively information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”