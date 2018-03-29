Police issue advice ahead of cup clash

Police have issued an appeal to Larne fans ahead of this Saturday’s Irish Cup tie with Coleraine at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Commenting on social media, Inspector Simpson said: “A small minority of Larne supporters attended the quarter final with flares/smoke bombs.

“This is a regulated match and as such these items are illegal. All of those attending the event can expect to be searched as a condition of entry.

“If you are found to be in possession of these items, not only will you not be allowed in, you will also be referred for prosecution.”

Inspector Simpson added: “Larne fans are to enter through the ECOS side and parking is available.

“Please come and enjoy our town and the event. Don’t spoil it for yourself or your club.

“I would also ask genuine fans of each club to support us in making the day a great sporting event. Good luck to both teams!”