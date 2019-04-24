Police investigating link between fire and aggravated burglary

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary at residential premises at the Wellington Green area of Larne are continue to appeal for information.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “As part of our investigation following a man in his 30s being assaulted in a house at around 5am this morning, we are investigating a fire at the School Hill area of Larne earlier this morning. At around 8:40am, it was reported a fire was located in a field in the area.

“At this stage, we are investigating a possible link between the aggravated burglary and the fire.

“A woman in her 30s was also assaulted but not injured, while a young child was present in the house at Wellington Green during the incident.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information about the incident to contact detectives in Larne on 101, quoting reference 157 24/04/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.