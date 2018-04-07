Police investigate theft of safety equipment

Police are appealing for information after a ‘til dawn’ lamp was stolen during the night in Larne.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “An inconsiderate person has stolen a til dawn from the Mill Brae area of Larne. This was placed there by your local officers to make road users aware of an obstruction on the road during the hours of darkness to prevent any accidents, or anyone getting hurt.

“This could have had very serious consequences. Luckily, local police officers noticed it’s absence during the course of their patrols and replaced it.

“If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing til dawn, please do not hesitate to contact police. Serial 1216 from 06/04/2018 refers.”