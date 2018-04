Police are appealing for information after a number of pictures were stolen from an alleyway in Larne.

It is understood three pictures were taken from the alleyway between Main Street and Laharna Retail Park.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “These pictures were stolen sometime between 4pm on April 22 and 3pm on April 23.

“If anyone has any information, can you contact police on 101 with reference number 936 of 23/4/18.”