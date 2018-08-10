Police investigate theft of hay bales

Police are appealing for information after approximately £600 worth of hay was stolen from a rural property in the region.

It is understood 18 hay bales were taken from a property on the Rawbrae Road just outside Whitehead.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The hay bales were stolen between 8pm last night (August 9) and 10am this morning (August 10).

“They are usually valued between £15-£20 each, however due to the recent warm weather their value has increased to around £30 per bale, making the total value almost £600.

“It is likely a number of vehicles would have been required to lift and transport these items. Did you see anything or anyone in the area that you now think could have been involved in this crime?”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference number 445 of August 10.