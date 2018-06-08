Police investigate theft from rural property

Police are appealing for information after a number of items were stolen during a burglary in the Ballyboley area.

It is understood an outbuilding was broken into sometime between 10pm on June 7 and 9am this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would like to speak to you if you have information that would assist with identifying any suspicious activity in the area.

“Please dial 101 and quote serial number 271 of 08/06/2018 or call Crimestoppers to submit information anonymously on 0800 555 111.”