Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Ruby’s Bar, Old Glenarm Road in Larne.

It is understood this occurred at around 5am on Friday, December 21 and the alarm may have been sounding.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Where you in the area at this time and noticed any persons or vehicles? If you did, please contact police on 101, quoting serial 532 from 21/12/2018.”