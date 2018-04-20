Police investigate criminal damage

Police are appealing for assistance to help trace a suspect who caused criminal damage to a property in Larne last night.

It is understood a window was broken at a property in the Greenland Parade area of the town, shortly before midnight on April 19.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The family within the property have been left shaken and worried as to why it has happened to them.

“Anyone who could assist the police in locating a suspect and offering some reassurance to the family is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1673 of 19/4/18 or through Crimestoppers.”