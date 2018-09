Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Carnlough .

The incident occurred sometime between 6pm on Sunday, September 23 and 7am this morning in the High Street area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on the non emergency number 101, quoting incident reference number 168 from 24/09/2018.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.