Police investigate cemetery theft

Police are appealing for information after a handbag was stolen from a local cemetery yesterday.

Branding the theft a “despicable crime,” a PSNI spokesperson said: “This is an appeal for information that I can’t quite believe I am even having to make.

“Yesterday afternoon a local lady was visiting a grave in the cemetery on Feystown Road, Glenarm.

“Upon returning to her car at around 4.20pm, she found the passenger window had been smashed and someone had stolen her handbag.

“This is a despicable crime in any location, but to occur at a graveyard is a new low.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 984 of 19/07/18.