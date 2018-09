Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a car in Larne.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a VW Bora which was parked on Kent Avenue in Larne at about 7pm to 8pm on Sunday, September 16.

“The car was left with a hole in its rear windscreen.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 698 of 17/09/18.