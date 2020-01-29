Police found range of drugs in woman’s room in Larne

Police attended an address at Curran Road in Larne in relation to another matter and when they went to a woman’s room drugs including cananbis, Diazepam and Tramadol were discovered.

Abigail Clark (22), whose address was listed as no fixed abode in Larne, had the offences detected in October last year.

She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from Hydebank Prison.

The court heard Clark had quite a substantial record but nothing previously for drugs.

A defence lawyer said the defendant took “various substances” which Clark had said was to alleviate the symptoms of epilepsy.

The lawyer said the defendant had a “rather tragic background”.

The defendant was jailed for five months by District Judge Nigel Broderick who said it was “sad to see” her in custody and he hoped that upon release she would get the “help you need”.