Police found Larne man ‘sleeping’ in vehicle parked outside his home

Police found a 71-year-old man “sleeping” in a car outside his Larne home and they could smell intoxicating liqour, a court heard.

David Lambert, of Priory Place, was detected on July 6 this year and at Ballymena Magistrates Court he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in his breath.

A key was in the footwell.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 87 with the legal limit being 35.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said the incident was outside the defendant’s home.

District Judge Nigel Broderick imposed 10 penalty points and a £250 fine saying: “It is never a good idea to be in a vehicle when you are drinking but I’m satisfied you weren’t driving your vehicle - it was parked outside your home.”