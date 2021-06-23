Police detected ‘late for work’ farm labourer from Carnlough driving at 102mph

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, a defence barrister entered a guilty plea to excess speed on behalf of Daniel McQuillan (21), of The Bay Fields in Carnlough, who was not present.

A speed limit on the road is 70mph and a prosecutor said the defendant told police he was “late for work”.

The defence lawyer said: “On the morning in question he was travelling to check his sheep who were lambing at that time”.

The barrister added that the defendant was “extremely anxious” as they had been “having difficulties at the farm and many of the ewes were requiring constant attention”.

The lawyer said McQuillan travels every day from Carnlough to a farm in the Antrim town area.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “It’s a very high speed and time and time again I have made it very clear that defendants who drive at this speed can readily expect a disqualification”.