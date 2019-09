A motorist has received a fine and penalty points after police detected an uninsured vehicle during an operation in Larne today.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “An uninsured vehicle taken off the streets of Larne today.

The driver has been given a ticket, £205 fine and six points.

“The team were on the lookout for rogue traders and travelling criminals when this vehicle came into their sights.

